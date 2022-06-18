Framework of God’s Laws and Our Avoidance, Law of Attraction

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Original:
https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA
20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1
Cut:
55m23s - 59m50s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“THE LAW EXISTED BEFORE THE PHYSICAL THING CAME TO BE.
EVERY SINGLE LAW THAT GOVERNS YOUR SOUL CAME INTO EXISTENCE BEFORE YOU, YOUR SOUL OR ANYBODY’S SOUL FOR THAT MATTER WAS CREATED. EVERY SINGLE LAW WAS PRESENT.”
“GOD’S LAWS ARE UNCHANGEABLE, YOU CANNOT ADJUST THEM IN ANY WAY AND THEY AFFECT ALL OF US IN THE SAME MANNER.”