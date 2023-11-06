Create New Account
❗️Foreign english speaking mercenaries in Ukraine film their death on a GoPro camera.
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago

⚠️One plausible theory is that the mercenaries were stationed as barrier troops / anti-retreat forces who were killed by retreating Ukrainian troops.

Source @AussieCossack

ukrainemercskilled by ukrainians

