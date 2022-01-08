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AUGMENTED & VIRTUAL REALITY EYE GAZE TRACKING INTERFACES IS HOW CIA/DIA CONTRACTORS USE EEG HETERODYNING
Bryan Tew
Bryan Tew
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145 views • January 08, 2022
CIA/DIA CONTRACTORS USING VIRTUAL & AUGMENTED EYE GAZE TRACKING

WHERE ARE THE COGNITIVE RESEARCHERS RESPONSIBLE FOR TORTURE AND ASSASSINATION OF MIND CONTROL VICTIMS FOR TRAINING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IN MIND CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES?

Answer: They are hiding in plain sight! In Plain Sight. PLAIN SIGHT!

The Cognitive Researchers responsible for these atrocities are based out of the larger urban areas and cities and are responsible for specific geographical regions (e.g.: smaller towns, villages, etc) which fall into their area of operation. For example , you will find many of them here at this hospital and many other hospitals and universities around the world:

https://www.nyp.org/neuro/services

They are the Neurologist or Neurosurgeon at the local hospital, the Psychiatrists and Psychologist at the local Mental Health Hospital; the Neuroscientist at the local University; the Behavioral Scientist at the local children's elementary school, etc. They are hiding in plain sight!

Cognitive Researchers Psychiatrists Psychologists Neuroscientists Behavioral Scientists etc. It could not occur globally without multilateral Government and nation state knowledge and approval. Some type of umbrella or reciprocal agreement, probably under a secretive protocol

The Hive Mind Team Members are using a Brain to Computer Interface, Brain to Cloud Interface and Brain to Brain Interface (Augmented Reality Interface) and that Augmented Reality is now called 'NEURO-REALITY'!

They are using Augmented Reality to attack, torture & kill Targeted Individuals. They use a bi-directional stream of electromagnetic low frequency waves to manipulate the visual cortex of their mind to create a VISUAL WORKSPACE only they can see. Inside that Visual Workspace in their mind, they can visualize objects, images, text, data, etc., only they can see

So, in that Augmented Reality Interface (Visual Workspace) which only the Hive Mind Teams can see they pull up various screens, such as the first virtual screen being the brain waves of the mind control victim (alpha, beta, delta, theta, etc.). A second parallel screen will be the brain waves of the cognitive researcher. A third drop down screen will be a combination of the brain waves of the victim & cognitive researcher combined together, known as EEG HETERODYNING or the mixing of brain wave signals, etc

A Computer Multiplexer (BCI) ROUTES the signal to a Tower, Satellite or Mobile Platform which then RELAYS the signal to the digital receiver, similar to how cell phone technologies are deployed. The digital receiver is tracked and pinpointed in real time just like a cell phone, as CIA/DIA Mind Control technologies depend on Timing & Location. However with the Mind Control technologies of the CIA and Department of Defense, the digital receiver is not a phone. It is a human brain

They illumine the brain of the victim with a stream of photons and then read the return training signal (injection feedback)
Keywords
mind controlciatargeted individualsgang stalkingorganized stalkingvirtual realitygas lightingaugmented realityhyper game theory
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