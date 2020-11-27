Are we in a global WHO Simulation Exercise? If so, will they ever end it?

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The video will explains in 4 minutes the SimEx practice as promoted by WHO, including the definition, the different types of SimEx (table top exercise, drill, functional exercise and field/full scale exercise) and available resources:
More info at this link:
https://www.who.int/ihr/procedures/simulation-exercise/en/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zEDoV8Ubq7A&;feature=emb_logo
World Health Organization (WHO)