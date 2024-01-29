Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MAYDAY: Young Ryanair pilot incapacitated with heart attack symptoms
channel image
The Prisoner
8952 Subscribers
Shop now
204 views
Published 12 hours ago

26 NOV 2023 - Ryanair Flight FR-3472 (LTN-RZE) from London Luton, UK to Rzeszow (Poland) - One of the pilots became incapacitated, plane diverted to Krakow and landed safely.

The pilot experienced sudden dizziness and nausea. While these could be benign, they are also common heart attack symptoms. See for example:

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/heart-attack/symptoms-causes/syc-20373106

https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/heart-attack/warning-signs-of-a-heart-attack

Note that the affected pilot is a male in his mid-20s. It is well know that young men are the highest risk group for vaxx-induced myocarditis and other heart problems.

SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKeeFByCmfs

Mirrored - frankploegman

Keywords
mandatesairlinesvaxxvaxx injury

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket