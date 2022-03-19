WE MUST ADDRESS DIFFICULT REALITIES OR BE DESTINED TO REPEAT THE UNTHINKABLE

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
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Panel of experts, Dr. Scott Jensen, Ivor Cummins, and Bobby Bounds, join the program to discuss the tragedy of the last few years. We openly address some of the more difficult issues and address the urgent need for major reform.
Learn more about Dr. Scott Jensen and support his campaign for MN Governor at https://drscottjensen.com/
Learn more about Ivor Cummins at https://thefatemperor.com/
Learn more about Bobby Bounds at https://demandevidence.us/
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Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
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See more questions with Bobby Bounds, Dr. Scott Jensen and Ivor Cummins on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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