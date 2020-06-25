© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OSHA oxygen level test for masks = Violation!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
242 views • June 25, 2020
OSHA requires 19.5% Oxygen be available to workers. This videos shows that enforced mask wearing of workers lowers available Oxygen levels to less than that required by OSHA. This is a violation of federal regulations, and those businesses subject to these rules are acting in violation of these regulations and need to be called out.
***This video was uploaded from the original video, for the preservation of this information in the light of censorship by certain platforms. No copyright is claimed by this channel, and no copyright violation is intended. This is uploaded under Fair Use copyright protections.***
***This video was uploaded from the original video, for the preservation of this information in the light of censorship by certain platforms. No copyright is claimed by this channel, and no copyright violation is intended. This is uploaded under Fair Use copyright protections.***
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.