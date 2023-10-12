Create New Account
Hamas Leader Declared Global Jihad for This Friday the 13th
Rick Langley
Former leader of Hamas Khalid Mashal called on Muslims to mobilize for a global uprising against Israel and the West on Friday, October 13.

Learn more here:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/jihad-declared-hamas-calls-for-global-muslim-uprising-against-israel-the-west-on-friday-the-13th/


https://www.infowars.com/posts/wwiii-alert-neocons-lindsey-graham-liz-cheney-call-for-biden-to-bomb-iran/


https://www.infowars.com/posts/gop-report-biden-welcomed-4-million-illegal-migrants-within-26-months/


https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-nat-sec-spokesman-kirby-tells-americans-in-israel-to-fly-commercial-to-escape-but-airlines-suspended-all-flights/


