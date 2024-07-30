BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Hit on a Leopard 2A4 tank by an FPV drone on the turret, the ammunition storage began to burn
 In the South Donetsk direction, the UAV crew of the 255th regiment of the Russian Armed Forces struck another Leopard 2A4 tank of Ukrainian formations. As a result of an accurate hit by an FPV drone on the turret, the ammunition storage began to burn, and the tank was put out of action.

At the moment, this is already the sixth reliably confirmed loss of a similar armored vehicle since the beginning of 2024 in the area of the village of Peremoha. The previous one was hit in the neighboring forest belt in mid-June (https://t.me/lost_armour/3019).

🔻Given the recent intensification of efforts by the Russian Armed Forces to seize the section of the T-05-24 highway south of Peremoha, the AFU, apparently, tried to slow down the advance of the Russian equipment column, again using Western-made weapons.

Now, if the Russian Armed Forces manage to consolidate their positions, the Leopard located in the zone of the offensive can be evacuated to the rear.

#Russia #Vuhledar #Ukraine

@rybar

