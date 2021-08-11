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GREAT RESET: Get Your Money OUT Of The Bank! - MASSIVE Economic Reset Coming Soon!
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3771 views • August 11, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports from Wall Street in New York City on the imminent great reset which will see an enormous global power shift take place as money becomes worthless and people become dependent and desperate which is already happening.
As inflation skyrockets and the price of living becomes more and more difficult to handle for the average person, technocracy dooms the bank accounts of millions of free people and we're only just seeing the beginning. What happens next will make all the difference.
As we walk directly into the Great Reset of 2025 followed by a massive depopulation event, it's important to understand how this will roll out and why.
From Special Drawing Rights to jab passes, this won't be pretty.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports from Wall Street in New York City on the imminent great reset which will see an enormous global power shift take place as money becomes worthless and people become dependent and desperate which is already happening.
As inflation skyrockets and the price of living becomes more and more difficult to handle for the average person, technocracy dooms the bank accounts of millions of free people and we're only just seeing the beginning. What happens next will make all the difference.
As we walk directly into the Great Reset of 2025 followed by a massive depopulation event, it's important to understand how this will roll out and why.
From Special Drawing Rights to jab passes, this won't be pretty.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
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BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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