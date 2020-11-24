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PCR Test Is Meaningless, Virus Has Not Been Purified&Ventilators Are Killing People – David Crowe
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119 views • November 24, 2020
David Crowe graduated with degrees in Biology and Mathematics in 1978 and started a career in software and telecommunications. Since the 1990s he has made a critical study of virus disease models. He is the president of Rethinking AIDS, host of “The Infectious Myth” radio show, and author of a peer-reviewed article on the Ebola vaccine
Patrick Phillips interviews David Crowe. We talk Infectious Myths.
Patrick Phillips interviews David Crowe. We talk Infectious Myths.
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