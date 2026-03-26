🟠 MANUFACTURING CONSENT: THE TRUTH BEHIND THE IRAN RIOTS

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Ever wondered how modern revolutions are sparked? Dive into the explosive truth behind the Iran riots that mainstream media did not show you. Witness the real evidence of foreign interference and the tragic fate of police officers, ems workers and first responders etc.
Segment aired on March 5, 2026
Source @21st Century Wire
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