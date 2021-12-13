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Climate Modeling Using the Polar Ice Sheets and Changes to their Environment with Dr. Xavier Fettweis
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51 views • December 13, 2021
Can polar ice sheets be used as an indicator for climate health? By monitoring shifts and melting, metrics of change can be recorded to aid researchers. Press play to learn:
How the sheets shift and change over time
What lies below the ice in the poles
What can generally be seen as the seasons change each year
Dr. Xavier Fettweis, a Research Associate - Chercheur qualifié (FNRS), shares his current research on the formation and movement of ice sheets, mainly in Greenland and Antarctica.
The ice caps and sheets melting have been used as rhetoric for many angles of the climate change debate for decades, but the reality of the situation can be surprising. By measuring the ice sheets over time, we can track trends and other environmental factors worldwide through only a few points of contact.
What we see with the melting and shifts of ice sheets can be intimidating when looking to the future. If a specific tipping point is reached in the next century, it may be impossible to reform any ice sheets in the future.
Search for Dr. Xavier Fettweis on your search engine of choice to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
How the sheets shift and change over time
What lies below the ice in the poles
What can generally be seen as the seasons change each year
Dr. Xavier Fettweis, a Research Associate - Chercheur qualifié (FNRS), shares his current research on the formation and movement of ice sheets, mainly in Greenland and Antarctica.
The ice caps and sheets melting have been used as rhetoric for many angles of the climate change debate for decades, but the reality of the situation can be surprising. By measuring the ice sheets over time, we can track trends and other environmental factors worldwide through only a few points of contact.
What we see with the melting and shifts of ice sheets can be intimidating when looking to the future. If a specific tipping point is reached in the next century, it may be impossible to reform any ice sheets in the future.
Search for Dr. Xavier Fettweis on your search engine of choice to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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