Proof? Israel Bombed the Baptist Hospital in Gaza

IF THIS GOES DOWN, go to http://TERRORofGOD.com This Al Jazeera video seems to debunk the Islamic Jihad failed rocket hypothesis. What do YOU say?
Jeremiah 31:15
“Thus saith the LORD; A voice was heard in Ramah, lamentation, and bitter weeping; Rahel weeping for her children refused to be comforted for her children, because they were not.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.