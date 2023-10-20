Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Proof? Israel Bombed the Baptist Hospital in Gaza
channel image
I AM A PERSON
90 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
66 views
Published a day ago

IF THIS GOES DOWN, go to http://TERRORofGOD.com This Al Jazeera video seems to debunk the Islamic Jihad failed rocket hypothesis. What do YOU say?  

Jeremiah 31:15

“Thus saith the LORD; A voice was heard in Ramah, lamentation, and bitter weeping; Rahel weeping for her children refused to be comforted for her children, because they were not.”

Keywords
israelbaptistbombpalestiniansgazahospitaldebunked

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket