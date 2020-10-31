Silver Lining: How the Riots present an Opportunity to IMPROVE Policing with Neill Franklin Exec Dir - Law Enforcement Action Partnership

Riots nationwide have thrust American policing into the political stage, threatening danger to our property and lives on the one hand - or an even worse Police State if politicians continue to ignore the elephant in the room, the Drug War.



Since running police training for Baltimore's mayor Kurt Schmoke who made headlines refusing to hurt his inner city voters with punitive Drug War enforcement, Neill Franklin has become a world leader in rolling back the Overcriminalization state as head of Law Enforcement Against Prohibition (LEAP). Changing its name to broaden advocacy focus to all the issues that incorporate enforcement and lead to flourishing communities, Mr. Franklin's new group examines problems holistically - even including the impact of international criminal organizations, free speech, judicial reforms, community empowerment and the militarization of police.



Neill fears for our society if police either are defunded or are asked to enforce future draconian orders of a growing Police State. While understanding the cry for help from the inner city, Chief Franklin warns against reform that merely exacerbates the current impasse. This is a powerful discussion!