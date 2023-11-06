Leftists go after BIRD NAMES for being ... RACIST!

Glenn Beck





Nov 5, 2023





To the Left, EVERYTHING is racist ... including bird names, apparently. Glenn and Stu review an announcement from the American Ornithological Society that it's changing the names of around 80 bird species that are either named after people or have somehow been deemed offensive. Then, they break down why this is utterly ridiculous in every way possible.





