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EXPECT CORPORATE AMERICA TO MANDATE VACCINES SOON
WGON
WGON
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360 views • August 02, 2021
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=4878

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-58021718

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-55342990

https://www.smh.com.au/national/australia-news-live-army-to-hit-sydney-streets-as-nsw-covid-19-cases-rise-brisbane-in-lockdown-20210802-p58exu.html

https://www.the-sun.com/news/3388310/australia-deploys-military-to-enforce-covid-rules/

https://apnews.com/article/fauci-covid-cases-rise-26bea820b736cf4d9ac1692ccc0203ae

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9850927/Obama-defies-CDC-guidance-inviting-500-people-60th-birthday-party-Marthas-Vineyard.html

DISCLAIMER: Now days we can’t find the truth. Everyone is spinning, lying, giving disinfo, you name it, so all I can do is give you info I have found that is interesting and it’s up to you to decide if you want to believe it or not. We must take in all kinds of info and be discerning about it because we don’t know what is true...we don’t want to throw out something that might be true even tho we thought it wasn’t. Just do your own research and be discerning.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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