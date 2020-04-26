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True purpose of the CoronaVirus Wargame - GlennTV
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7 views • April 26, 2020
BeckTV hits the nail right on the head with this broadcast of BeckTV concerning the Coronavirus and the Communist take over of America. Anyone that thinks this attack of this virus after 3 failed attempts at a Coup De'Etat against President Donald Trump is just a coincidence may be dumber than a rock.
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