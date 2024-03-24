Jesus Ultimate Victory Over Leviathan in the Last Day

I gave channel credits within the video of clips used by permission. The majority of the teaching is from: https://www.youtube.com/@KingdomCovenantOfficial

Clips from Kingdom Covenant don't necessarily mean I agree with all of their prophecy views as I am Amillennial. However, I feel he has a lot of good information to offer. We all know in part the Scriptures say. His research on Leviathan is outstanding!





I noticed that one Scripture about Leviathan said that Leviathan's heart was made of a hard millstone. How interesting as the New Testament says that if anyone corrupts a child he should be thrown in the deepest ocean. Also, the Scriptures say that God instructed an angel to throw a stone in the Euphrates River which was tied to a scroll as mentioned in the verse below:





Jeremiah 51

Jeremiah's Prophecy to Seraiah

59The word which Jeremiah the prophet commanded Seraiah the son of Neriah, the son of Maaseiah, when he went with Zedekiah the king of Judah into Babylon in the fourth year of his reign. And this Seraiah was a quiet prince. 60So Jeremiah wrote in a book all the evil that should come upon Babylon, even all these words that are written against Babylon. 61And Jeremiah said to Seraiah, When thou comest to Babylon, and shalt see, and shalt read all these words; 62Then shalt thou say, O LORD, thou hast spoken against this place, to cut it off, that none shall remain in it, neither man nor beast, but that it shall be desolate for ever. 63And it shall be, when thou hast made an end of reading this book, that thou shalt bind a stone to it, and cast it into the midst of Euphrates: 64And thou shalt say, Thus shall Babylon sink, and shall not rise from the evil that I will bring upon her: and they shall be weary. Thus far are the words of Jeremiah.