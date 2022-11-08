China has Unveiled a 'New Drone' - Capable of Carrying More Than '2 Tons of Missiles'. - 110822

China has unveiled a new drone capable of carrying more than 2 tonnes of missiles.
The UAV has a range of more than 10,000km and will be used for reconnaissance and combat operations.
