Jupiter Craft Boom

This is a video explaining a couple of captures from last year here in Nevada. I captured Jupiter and a few of its moons and during the capture it looked like something struck one of the moons... Several days later... I capture what looks like Jupiter and a few of its moons coming in for a landing here in Nevada. Drifting down over the Lake Mead rec area from S.E and heading toward either Nellis and A51to the N.W... The original capture (which I will upload as well) Shows a brighter light, with additional lights behind it and one in front... ALL drifting in sync, as if they were attached and flying together... The lights then begin to drift and move closer to the larger light source as if they were on a track or 'light beam'... Two of the lights merge with the brighter light and drop off like fireballs and the brighter light dims and disappears... The whole capture was quite a sight lol It looked as if the Jupiter and moons I had captured previously, light years away... were now coming in for a landing to Nevada...

I have many captures of these kinds of anomalies that I will try to get uploaded and share more of here on Brighteon. My channel on youtube was terminated for bogus hate speech accusations after I pointed out the fallacies in the latest race bating war propaganda events in the media... so I am going to try this site out and see how it goes...

I will work on some sort of introduction as well but for now I want to share this video and show more like this and many others that I believe just prove that the people in charge do not tell us the truth of what is out there and the media is complicit in hiding it in 'plane' sight...

Hope to find a place here as I am quite different than the main stream...

Thanks for watching...

Hopefully more to Come...