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Maddie's Story (MIRRORED)
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289 views • April 16, 2021
Maddie's Story (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel WhatsHerFace at:-
https://youtu.be/8GKIFgmm7xI
Covid vaccine trials have begun on children. This is the story of Maddie and the horrors she has endured and continues to endure following her inoculation. Please share her story so parents can see the dangers this vaccine poses to their children. With enough awareness maybe we can prevent another tragedy from happening and eliminate so much unnecessary suffering.
► Support me on Patreon!
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► Please subscribe and follow me on social media!
Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/37vqPVn
My New Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/__whatsherface__who/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-599487
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@whatsherface:2
Mirrored from You Tube channel WhatsHerFace at:-
https://youtu.be/8GKIFgmm7xI
Covid vaccine trials have begun on children. This is the story of Maddie and the horrors she has endured and continues to endure following her inoculation. Please share her story so parents can see the dangers this vaccine poses to their children. With enough awareness maybe we can prevent another tragedy from happening and eliminate so much unnecessary suffering.
► Support me on Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/whatsherface
► Please subscribe and follow me on social media!
Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/37vqPVn
My New Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/__whatsherface__who/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-599487
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@whatsherface:2
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