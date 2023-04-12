https://gettr.com/post/p2e3hhi0531

4/8/2023【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Fellow fighter Ai La: Today, each of us is a witness to our faith in taking down the CCP, and all all gods and Buddhas have been watching over the people of the New Federal State of China. Fellow fighter Prince Li: The Chinese People have awakened and are no longer the CCP’s sheep! The NFSC represents the Chinese people!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/8/2023【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】战友小飞象: 今天我们每个人都是自己心中灭共信仰的见证者，万佛万神一直跟随着每一个新中国联邦人！战友小王子: 中国人已经觉醒，不再是任中共宰割的羔羊！新中国联邦才是中国人的代表！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



