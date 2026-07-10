GSA built, run, & supplied US Government is illegal

https://gab.com/svenvonerick

I am SvenVonErick on X & Telgram. I do not monitor email associated with website nor do I read the comments.





If you contact me & want a response inside 72 hours please tell me how you got my contact information.





I want to help get the starving Ukranian Woman & Children out of UN Refugee Camps in Moldova.





Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079 USA





+1 860 574 0695

1 706 740 9324

#WBNemesis



