GSA built, run, & supplied US Government is illegal

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I am SvenVonErick on X & Telgram. I do not monitor email associated with website nor do I read the comments.
If you contact me & want a response inside 72 hours please tell me how you got my contact information.
I want to help get the starving Ukranian Woman & Children out of UN Refugee Camps in Moldova.
Steven G. Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079 USA
+1 860 574 0695
1 706 740 9324
#WBNemesis