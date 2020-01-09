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THE ANTICHRIST'S COMMON GOOD & HIS MARK
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52 views • January 09, 2020
THE ANTICHRIST HAS A MARK AND IT WILL BE THROUGH CLIMATE CHANGE WHERE HE WILL PUSH FOR HIS MANMADE LAWS THAT WORK AGAINST GOD AND HIS KINGDOM...
SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.
Contact Us: [email protected]
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Back up Channels:
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Search on youtube for any SDRMEDIA and you will find many backup channels provided...
Please subscribe here to our new channel at brighteon.com where free speech is allowed.
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Sub to our Bitchute channel where many are moving to and is becoming the next youtube where they do not stop free speech... https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cf56...
NEED A CHURCH - Are you seeking a church that preaches as His Word declared the obedient people of God will preach in these last days? Are you a Christian looking for like-minded brethren to worship, study and fellowship with each Sabbath day and would like to join our weekly public worship?
Please click here - http://sdrchurch.org/church.html
Hebrews 13:13-14, "Let us go forth therefore unto him without the camp, bearing his reproach. For here have we no continuing city, but we seek one to come."
If you would like to send your tithes and offerings or donate to the cause God to further the Lord's end-time work, please visit our website... http://sdrministries.org/donate.html
Understanding Tithes and Offerings - http://sdrministries.org/tithe.html
Malachi 3:10, Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.
Malachi 3:8, Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings.
MUSIC:
Secession - Vyapada
Secession - Annata (Not-Self)
Secssion - We Will Be Fire
Secssion - Birth of a Hero
SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.
Contact Us: [email protected]
Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Back up Channels:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc4F...
/videos?view_as=subscriber
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiu4...
Search on youtube for any SDRMEDIA and you will find many backup channels provided...
Please subscribe here to our new channel at brighteon.com where free speech is allowed.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/sdr...
Sub to our Bitchute channel where many are moving to and is becoming the next youtube where they do not stop free speech... https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cf56...
NEED A CHURCH - Are you seeking a church that preaches as His Word declared the obedient people of God will preach in these last days? Are you a Christian looking for like-minded brethren to worship, study and fellowship with each Sabbath day and would like to join our weekly public worship?
Please click here - http://sdrchurch.org/church.html
Hebrews 13:13-14, "Let us go forth therefore unto him without the camp, bearing his reproach. For here have we no continuing city, but we seek one to come."
If you would like to send your tithes and offerings or donate to the cause God to further the Lord's end-time work, please visit our website... http://sdrministries.org/donate.html
Understanding Tithes and Offerings - http://sdrministries.org/tithe.html
Malachi 3:10, Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.
Malachi 3:8, Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings.
MUSIC:
Secession - Vyapada
Secession - Annata (Not-Self)
Secssion - We Will Be Fire
Secssion - Birth of a Hero
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