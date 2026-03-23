Mike Flood is The Underhanded Congressman Who Sold Out a Nebraska Teen to Protect His Hispanic Media Empire and Illegal Alien Interests

Nebraska Congressman Mike Flood commented on a January 2026 high school protest incident involving a vehicle and a student. His statements, alongside other officials, drew attention to conflicting accounts of the event. The remarks sparked discussion about political messaging, media coverage, and potential influences on public officials’ responses.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/mike-flood-is-the-underhanded-congressman

#MikeFlood #FremontProtest #FloodCommunications #NebraskaPolitics #ConflictOfInterest