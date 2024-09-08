World War Three beckons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1871 - Albert Pike wrote to Giuseppe Mazzini detailing three world wars in the centuries to follow
Links:
Update: Monday 16th September
It appears that this WW3 forecast was prescient, the major world powers went to the brink and back again over the weekend of the 14th/15th of September(around the time of long range missiles into Russia rhetoric)
Sir Richard Moore KCMG - Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) https://www.gov.uk/government/people/richard-moore issue this communique to INTEL backchannels:
"Please refrain from all engagements until such time as we can establish meaningful diplomatic engagement. We have actionable intelligence of fifth columns. Stand down all nuclear capability worldwide. Thank you."
