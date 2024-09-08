BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

World War Three beckons
Dr.Paolo Investigates
Dr.Paolo Investigates
20 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
163 views • 8 months ago

1871 - Albert Pike wrote to Giuseppe Mazzini detailing three world wars in the centuries to follow


Links:

Update: Monday 16th September

It appears that this WW3 forecast was prescient, the major world powers went to the brink and back again over the weekend of the 14th/15th of September(around the time of long range missiles into Russia rhetoric)

Sir Richard Moore KCMG - Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) https://www.gov.uk/government/people/richard-moore issue this communique to INTEL backchannels:

"Please refrain from all engagements until such time as we can establish meaningful diplomatic engagement. We have actionable intelligence of fifth columns. Stand down all nuclear capability worldwide. Thank you."


https://youtu.be/vvYdy2LOkDU?t=498


https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/the-threats-are-flying-ukraine-threatens-iran-then-israel-threatens-russia


Canadian Prepper

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zARLhJjxiMU&t=1s


Neil McCoy-Ward

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNZlqGmdHoY


Scott Ritter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOqDUzUnxNw&t=833s

Keywords
worldwarww3three
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy