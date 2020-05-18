2020 Virus 79 | Ep.73 | The abortion and Fetal body parts industry - the biggest single cause of death in 2019

#Adrian #abortion #WHO #billGatesI was surprised to learn that abortion was the number one cause of death 2019 according to world motor and data provided by the World Health Organisation.The 42.4 million deaths from abortion in 2019 was more than twice the number of all worldwide deaths caused by cancer, smoking, alcohol, traffic accidents, malaria and HIV/AIDS combined.There is a big industry and the harvesting and sale of organs and body parts forms a part of this.In case you want to look further:Worldometer:Abortion was leading cause of death worldwide in 2019 with 42 million killed:The sale of fetal body parts: gruesome—and shockingly legal:Undercover journalist David Daleiden sues Planned Parenthood, Kamala Harris in fetal harvesting casePlanned Parenthood Had No “Shipping Costs” For Fetal Parts Sales:As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: