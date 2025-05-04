BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kentucky Derby 2025 Winner: Sovereignty Stuns Field at Churchill Downs! 🏇🏆
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
195 views • 1 day ago

Kentucky Derby 2025 Winner: Sovereignty Stuns Field at Churchill Downs! 🏇🏆

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Sovereignty has won the 151st Kentucky Derby in a stunning upset at Churchill Downs! 🐎

With 9-1 odds, jockey Junior Alvarado guided the colt through a muddy track to edge out the favorite, Journalism, and claim victory in front of 147,000+ fans. 🌧️🏆

This marks a monumental win for trainer Bill Mott and owner Godolphin.

Watch the full breakdown of the race, key moments, and what this means for the rest of the Triple Crown 2025.


👉 Don’t forget to like, comment, and follow @NewsPlusGlobe for all the latest on sports, world news, and more!


#KentuckyDerby2025 #Sovereignty #HorseRacing #TripleCrown2025 #ChurchillDowns #JuniorAlvarado #Godolphin #DerbyWinner #BillMott #NewsPlusGlobe


Kentucky Derby 2025,Kentucky Derby winner,Sovereignty horse,Churchill Downs 2025,Triple Crown 2025,Junior Alvarado,Bill Mott,Godolphin Racing,Horse Racing 2025,Derby results,Who won the Derby,Kentucky Derby highlights,Journalism horse,Baeza horse,muddy track Kentucky Derby,Derby upset,2025 horse racing,Kentucky Derby payout,Secretariat descendants,Kentucky Derby 2025 Winner,Who won the Kentucky Derby 2025,news plus globe

Keywords
news plus globekentucky derby 2025churchill downs 2025journalism horsetriple crown 2025kentucky derby winnersovereignty horsejunior alvaradobill mottgodolphin racinghorse racing 2025derby resultswho won the derbykentucky derby highlightsbaeza horsemuddy track kentucky derbyderby upset2025 horse racingkentucky derby payoutsecretariat descendantskentucky derby 2025 winnerwho won the kentucky derby 2025
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy