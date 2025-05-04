Kentucky Derby 2025 Winner: Sovereignty Stuns Field at Churchill Downs! 🏇🏆

Sovereignty has won the 151st Kentucky Derby in a stunning upset at Churchill Downs! 🐎

With 9-1 odds, jockey Junior Alvarado guided the colt through a muddy track to edge out the favorite, Journalism, and claim victory in front of 147,000+ fans. 🌧️🏆

This marks a monumental win for trainer Bill Mott and owner Godolphin.

Watch the full breakdown of the race, key moments, and what this means for the rest of the Triple Crown 2025.





