EPOCH TV | The True Environmental Impact of Electric Vehicles

The True Environmental Impact of Electric VehiclesEPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp
The Biden administration is looking to phase out conventional gas-powered vehicles. The goal is to transition the nation towards electric vehicles. But what’s left out of the discussion is the significant environmental harm caused by electric vehicles.
The Biden admin has been pushing people to switch from traditional fossil-fueled vehicles to electric vehicles. This is under the guise of climate change.
However, the true cost of the push for EVs is actually one of our most precious resources.
WATCH 👉 https://ept.ms/TrueCostOfEVs
🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/TrueCostOfEVs_YT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.