EPOCH TV | The True Environmental Impact of Electric Vehicles
The True Environmental Impact of Electric VehiclesEPOCH TV  |  Crossroads with Joshua Philipp

The Biden administration is looking to phase out conventional gas-powered vehicles. The goal is to transition the nation towards electric vehicles. But what’s left out of the discussion is the significant environmental harm caused by electric vehicles.

The Biden admin has been pushing people to switch from traditional fossil-fueled vehicles to electric vehicles. This is under the guise of climate change.

However, the true cost of the push for EVs is actually one of our most precious resources.

