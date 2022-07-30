Russia was forced to intervene in Ukraine

RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS! Destroying Deep State censorship!"NATO dismissed Putin’s desperate efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict peacefully, according to former US Republican Senator Richard Black" - RT

"He enlisted in the Marines in 1963. By age 21, Black became a second lieutenant and was among the Marines’ youngest aircraft carrier-qualified pilots. He flew 269 combat helicopter missions in Vietnam. Ground fire struck his aircraft on four different occasions.

Black also engaged in bitter ground combat with the 1st Marine Regiment. His radiomen were killed and he was wounded during an attack against enemy positions across the Hoi An River. Black served in small-unit actions where two fellow Marines–PFC Gary Martini and SSgt. Jimmie Howard–won the Medal of Honor. While in office, he was the only member of the Virginia General Assembly who held the Purple Heart Medal for wounds received in battle."

http://www.senatorblack.com/bio/



