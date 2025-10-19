© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Vice President Vance posted an AI-generated video in which Trump appears as a king, and representatives of the US Democratic Party are kneeling before him.
Trump reposted this video on his page.
Apparently, this is a response to the "No Kings" protest actions that have flared up again in the US at the instigation of the Democrats.