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Journalists Create False Call For Violence At Joker Movie
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202 views • October 01, 2019
The Liberal media claims that disillusioned white men will resonate with the story of the Joker and lash out in violence. In reality it is the media that is begging for a tragedy to happen to justify their hatred of middle class white Americans. They cry that we must never give platform to people they deem too extreme because that is an endorsement of their views; so why do they constantly give platform to mass shooters?
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