The Autonomous Expansion of Judicial Self-Governance: Independent Rule-Making and Interbranch Dynamics in American Constitutional Order

Judicial self-governance has reshaped American law. Courts now create their own binding rules, policies, and procedures that function with the force of legislation—independent of Congress or the Executive Branch.





This deep analysis explores how the judiciary developed stare decisis, qualified immunity, standing requirements, abstention doctrines, and other judge-made standards over time. Discover the history of judicial expansion, its networking across communities and borders, and the ways other government branches allow, manipulate, or collude with these self-created frameworks under the banner of separation of powers.





Uncover the structural conflicts of interest, self-serving escalation, and real-world impact on legal outcomes that affect every American. Gain clear insight into one of the most critical yet overlooked dynamics in U.S. constitutional order.





Read the full essay and view additional resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-autonomous-expansion-of-judicial

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