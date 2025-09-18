BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dysautonomia Q&R (Timestamps Below)
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
132 followers
50 views • 19 hours ago

Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!

Call: (1) 714-962-5891


HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico


https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/


Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com



Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]

brainhealingholistichelpchironervoussystem
Chapters

00:00:23- I’ve been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. Can my body heal? What if you had a tumor removed from your spinal cord?

00:03:08- My daughter (26) has this condition and no meds. 11 yrs of severe anxiety, trauma from severe bullying in schools. Can’t eat hardly anything (underweight), fatigue, sleep disorders, breathlessness, dizziness, heat disorders, etc. Worn out with worry as her mother.

00:06:39- You did not state sleep disorders, such as w REM not paralyzed in the dream state.

00:09:55- I developed pots after mold exposure. Before that, in 2011 motorcycle accident with a jaw fracture, that’s when I started to have nocturnal panic attacks. 2018 C-section, that’s when I noticed dizziness when standing fast. Mold exposure last Sept and developed reactive hypoglycemia, histamine issues pots and SVT. Can the autonomic nervous system also cause reactive hypoglycemia? Drs can’t find why I have that. I’m not diabetic.

00:14:23- I think I have Dysautonomia. I can’t even watch this right now. I can’t handle the feelings.

