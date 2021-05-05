Fauci Declares US Is in Sixth Inning with CONvid-19 Plandemic

Hello Friends. Did you know we are now playing baseball with the CONvid-1984 plan-demic? Yes, you heard that right. In this episode of "Hamner It Out", Anthony Fauci's appearance on CNN with Wolf Blitzer is covered where Fauci tells Blitzer we are "in the bottom of the sixth inning." Seriously? Fourteen months later, after the implementation of unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal plan-demic countermeasures, Fauci declares the united States is only in the bottom of the sixth inning? We should be leaving the stadium since the game is over. But, according to Fauci, we still have two and a half innings to go.Stay vigilant. Do your own research. Catch you on the flip side!Sources: