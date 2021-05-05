© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci Declares US Is in Sixth Inning with CONvid-19 Plandemic
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • May 05, 2021
Hello Friends. Did you know we are now playing baseball with the CONvid-1984 plan-demic? Yes, you heard that right. In this episode of "Hamner It Out", Anthony Fauci's appearance on CNN with Wolf Blitzer is covered where Fauci tells Blitzer we are "in the bottom of the sixth inning." Seriously? Fourteen months later, after the implementation of unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal plan-demic countermeasures, Fauci declares the united States is only in the bottom of the sixth inning? We should be leaving the stadium since the game is over. But, according to Fauci, we still have two and a half innings to go.
Stay vigilant. Do your own research. Catch you on the flip side!
Sources:
https://dailycaller.com/2021/05/04/fauci-bottom-6th-inning-fight-against-coronavirus/
Stay vigilant. Do your own research. Catch you on the flip side!
Sources:
https://dailycaller.com/2021/05/04/fauci-bottom-6th-inning-fight-against-coronavirus/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.