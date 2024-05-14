And We Know 5.13.2024 80K+ attend Trump rally, tide is turning, PURE EVIL push is losing, narrative shift, AstraZeneca wake up, Pray!

LT of And We Know
May 13, 2024
Well, the timing on Trump’s rally with the perfect location is sending shockwaves across the social media world and more. Every turn the enemy makes towards taking down Trump and discouraging growth of this movement is dying. The wakeup across our country is strong. Let’s find out what happened over the weekend.
Click here to get your coffee: https://www.huntersblendcoffee.com/?ref=AWK
—————————————
Protect your investments with And We Know
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos
—————————————————
Has the Plandemic for the election year started? Vote by mail for everyone is the strategy?
https://x.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1789778075955200329
Nancy Pelosi shouts out & interrupts not once, but twice, as Mr. Winston Marshall made his case for the threat of the Elites vs. the People at Oxford. https://x.com/TexasLindsay_/status/1789821480169017582
Bill Maher admits us ‘conspiracy theorists’ were right all along about Covid. https://t.me/Tironianae/283181
In a 17 min interview with CNN, Biden told 15 confirmable lies—nearly a lie a minute. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/60197
Vaccine Injured Pro Mountain Bike Champ Kyle Warner is Blocked From Attending the World Vaccine Congress https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/57498
Famous Jews waking up https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/112418300308440511
Biden’s Voter Problem https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/112418304166642420
FL tampering with docs https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/112430107021610633
⚠️BREAKING: Robert Kennedy Jr. endorses abortions up to birth. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/66140
⚠️"This is one of the BIGGEST medical scandals in human history." Michael Shellenberger exposes WPATH, the "trans health" group advising our medical orgs: "[Children] do not understand they're likely to be sterilized...these organizations have BLOOD on their hands." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/66139
⚠️12 Year Old Girl Exposes Central Banks & Government Colluding To Enslave Their Citizens With Debt https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/66289
——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Locals: https://andweknowofficial.locals.com
Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/3313ffd9-29c9-470f-96dd-dedc516c2fae
Clouthub Meetings: https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/awk/
➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828
➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4uvwl8-5.13.24-80k-attend-trump-rally-tide-is-turning-pure-evil-push-is-losing-nar.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.