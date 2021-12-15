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Christianity: When Harm Befalls You
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21 views • December 15, 2021
In this report, I analyze a passage from your Christian scriptures and the diverging interpretations which surround it. In more detail, I examine the implications of those interpretations and the personal (or perhaps rather "alienal") experiences which exposed me to those same interpretations and their implications.
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