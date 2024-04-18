Footage of cluster munitions hitting Ukrainian army targets at the Aviatorskoe airbase in Dnepropetrovsk has been published:
- MiG-29 fighters in an open area,
- S-300 air defense system,
- warehouses for storing aviation weapons,
- personnel accommodation facilities.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.