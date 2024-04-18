Create New Account
Footage of Cluster Munitions Hitting Ukrainian Army Targets at the Aviatorskoe Airbase in Dnepropetrovsk has been published
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago

Footage of cluster munitions hitting Ukrainian army targets at the Aviatorskoe airbase in Dnepropetrovsk has been published:

- MiG-29 fighters in an open area,

- S-300 air defense system,

- warehouses for storing aviation weapons,

- personnel accommodation facilities.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

