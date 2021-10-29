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CGI Joe [Bidan]
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133 views • October 29, 2021
This is the infamous magic microphone moment in front of the “White House” on 16 March 2021.
Greenscreen? Hologram? Who can tell.
Wait, it gets even better.
In the background, check out the ninja prancing around on the lawn — holding a super soaker?
You can’t make up this stuff.
Greenscreen? Hologram? Who can tell.
Wait, it gets even better.
In the background, check out the ninja prancing around on the lawn — holding a super soaker?
You can’t make up this stuff.
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