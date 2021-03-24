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0012 Mandela Effect Solved - Iwo Jima flag
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103 views • March 24, 2021
Why the flag was changed from the left to right side of the pole.
An outstanding link for information that I found through a video I uploaded:
https://wellaware1.com/
You can find me at:
http://www.qrz-jesus.com
https://gab.com/qrz_jesus_com
https://ugetube.com/@qrz-jesus.com
https://www.bitchute.com/qrz-jesus.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/qrzjesuscom
https://rumble.com/c/c-677405
http://www.Diaspora2021.com
An outstanding link for information that I found through a video I uploaded:
https://wellaware1.com/
You can find me at:
http://www.qrz-jesus.com
https://gab.com/qrz_jesus_com
https://ugetube.com/@qrz-jesus.com
https://www.bitchute.com/qrz-jesus.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/qrzjesuscom
https://rumble.com/c/c-677405
http://www.Diaspora2021.com
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