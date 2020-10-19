8 Item To Invest In For If SHTF - Skills

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Skills are the #8 Item you need to invest in for if/when SHTF! Skills are always important to have and will become even more important for when SHTF. I break down the kind of skills I think you may need for when SHTF. Leave a comment below if you can think of other skills that would come in handy during a SHTF scenario.