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PeoplesGalacticFleet_SunsetSkyshow.FriMay27.Mov
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72 views • May 30, 2022
A Quiet evening in Australia, a soft glowing sunset & a magnificent display of uncloaked & partially cloaked Sky Ships enjoying the last rays of the sun on the Western Horizon. They formed a 'shipstack' where it is difficult to see what is a ship & what is cloud. Look for shapes, straight lines, windows, round equipment etc. The peaceful nature of this video shows the peaceful nature of the Sky People. They are here to assist us to grow 'en mass' in our understanding of our place in the galactic community. Be Peaceful,
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