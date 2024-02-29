Tucker Carlson · The Declaration of Military Accountability with Veteran Brad Miller

Tucker Carlson · BRAD MILLER joins Tucker. The US military exists to protect the country from enemies abroad. Why are we allowing it to be used against the American population?
VISIT site, read the letter Declaration of Military Accountability - http://militaryaccountability.net
Brad Miller · Thanks for the interview and for bringing attention to Declaration of Military Accountability
@BradMiller1010
https://x.com/BradMiller1010/status/1762978468151668738?s=20
@TuckerCarlson
