Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson · The Declaration of Military Accountability with Veteran Brad Miller
channel image
GalacticStorm
2209 Subscribers
Shop now
115 views
Published 15 hours ago

Tucker Carlson · BRAD MILLER joins Tucker. The US military exists to protect the country from enemies abroad. Why are we allowing it to be used against the American population?


VISIT site, read the letter Declaration of Military Accountability - http://militaryaccountability.net


Brad Miller · Thanks for the interview and for bringing attention to Declaration of Military Accountability


@BradMiller1010

https://x.com/BradMiller1010/status/1762978468151668738?s=20


@TuckerCarlson

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1762973993563201619?s=20

Keywords
tucker carlsondeclaration of military accountabilityveteran brad miller

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket