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Durham begins his Trial against Michael Sussmann & Twitter Exposed Again!
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44 views • May 17, 2022
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Credits:
Devin Nunes Says the Durham/Sussmann Trial Could “Bring Down the Entire DNC”
https://rumble.com/v150b8m-devin-nunes-says-the-durhamsussmann-trial-could-bring-down-the-entire-dnc.html
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
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https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
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Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200
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Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
Credits:
Devin Nunes Says the Durham/Sussmann Trial Could “Bring Down the Entire DNC”
https://rumble.com/v150b8m-devin-nunes-says-the-durhamsussmann-trial-could-bring-down-the-entire-dnc.html
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