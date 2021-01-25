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Predictions for 2021
Cahlen
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200 views • January 25, 2021
If you'd like to know what I think is likely to happen in 2021, you've come to the right place! In a matter of months I suspect you're going to find yourself yearning for 2020 back again. Please make sure you have food and supplies... of course, I could be wrong... but wouldn't you feel more comfortable knowing you're prepared?

Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee

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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.

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