MAN BUILDS CUSTOM FURNITURE FOR KILLER ILLEGAL ALIEN

Illegal alien Jose Ibarra was found guilty on all charges in the murder of Laken Riley, a Georgia nursing student, on November 20, 2024. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the crime that took place on the University of Georgia's campus. https://x.com/ScottLoBaido