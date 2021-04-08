Aimless Motivations - Acoustic Guitar Improvisation

Here is an improvisation on my Wechter Pathfinder acoustic guitar. To start the process I programmed a 140 bpm basic drum track in superior drummer. I put the drums wav file on my phone and listened while I played whatever came to mind while recording with my zoom h6. Next I imported the wav file of the acoustic guitar back into my daw then reformatted the drums to match the guitar parts. This process seems to yield better result rather than just playing to a metronome as the monotonous metronome tone kind of influences my playing. If the drum beat is varied and interesting it forces you to try and play differently to match the percussion better. Once the song was mixed I layered in the video and fractals in after effects. This is also a test of my new black backdrop sheet that allows me to mask out the video better for adding effects. Thanks for listening :-)