Michael Jackson MTV and the Living Colour Deal

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What if Michael Jackson's power at MTV helped launch another iconic band? 👀
A surprising story connects "Smooth Criminal" with Living Colour's "Cult of Personality"… and reveals how deals behind the scenes could change music history.
🎙️ Hear the full story in the complete episode. Listen through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/2xL6Ah4wiasEKGe6shQGrH?si=455c169551ef42a4
#michaeljackson #MTVCeleb
#livingcolour
#MusicHistory
#musicdocumentary
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