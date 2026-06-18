Michael Jackson MTV and the Living Colour Deal

What if Michael Jackson's power at MTV helped launch another iconic band? 👀





A surprising story connects "Smooth Criminal" with Living Colour's "Cult of Personality"… and reveals how deals behind the scenes could change music history.





🎙️ Hear the full story in the complete episode. Listen through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/2xL6Ah4wiasEKGe6shQGrH?si=455c169551ef42a4





#michaeljackson #MTVCeleb

#livingcolour

#MusicHistory

#musicdocumentary



