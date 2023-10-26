Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesse Watters | Biden Regime On The Brink of WW3
channel image
GalacticStorm
2166 Subscribers
Shop now
20 views
Published Thursday

Jesse Watters | Hillary Clinton used to believe in questioning authority...

Until she became the authority and war started exhilarating her. She just proved why the public is so peeved at politicians- because they don't listen and don't engage or even try to persuade.


Now Europe is at war, the Middle East is at war and the White House is giving itself an A+. Politicians think war is good politics so Democrats are urging Biden to drop Bidenomics and run as a wartime president. The wartime president who said the Taliban would never take over, who said Putin was committed to peace, and that he knew how to negotiate with Hamas.


@JesseBWatters

https://twitter.com/i/status/1716989839592038589

Keywords
jesse wattersbiden regimeglobalist warmongers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket